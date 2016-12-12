22December2016

JA NEX

JAN 2012 JA Template

Hot

Featured

Featured
NPP won 2016 polls on bloated register - Mac Manu
12 December 2016

NPP won 2016 polls on bloated register - Mac Manu

Â 

Â 

Â 

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 polls on bloated register, the partyâ€™s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu has said.

Read more...

Tema Jubilate Over Nanaâ€™s Victory
12 December 2016

Tema Jubilate Over Nanaâ€™s Victory

Â 

Â 

Â 

THE WHOLE Tema Metropolis has exploded into wild jubilation, moments after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei declare...

Read more...

Akufo-Addo to appoint special prosecutor to deal with corruption
12 December 2016

Akufo-Addo to appoint special prosecutor to deal with corruption

Â 

Â 

Â 

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated one of his initial priorities would be to establish the Office of a Special Prosecut...

Read more...

1 of 3 Loading
Call your supporters to order â€“ Mahama to NPP
12 December 2016

Call your supporters to order â€“ Mahama to NPP

Kofi Annan Relases A Press Statement On Ghanaâ€™s Elections
09 December 2016

Kofi Annan Relases A Press Statement On Ghanaâ€™s Elections

Allow EC To Work; We Will Respect Outcome Of Elections â€“ Mahama
09 December 2016

Allow EC To Work; We Will Respect Outcome Of Elections â€“ Mahama

Entertainment News

Entertainment News
Kojo Antwi not dead
Monday, 12 December 2016

Kojo Antwi not dead

Â 

Â 

Â 

The Management of Freedom Family Entertainment has debunked reports circulating on social media that Ghanaian music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, has passed on in Germany.

Read more

GhanaToday Radio

GhanaToday Radio
 

Studio line: 0031 70 7370507

Editor's Picks

 
 

Business

Ghana doesnâ€™t need IMF, World Bank â€“ Nduom
Friday, 04 November 2016

Ghana doesnâ€™t need IMF, World Bank â€“ Nduom

Â 

Â 

Â 

Â 

The flag bearer of the Progressive Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi ...

Sports

Donâ€™t invite Kevin Boateng to Black Stars â€¦Kwabena Yeboah, JE Sarpong tell FA
Friday, 04 November 2016

Donâ€™t invite Kevin Boateng to Black Stars â€¦Kwabena Yeboah, JE Sarpong tell FA

Â 

Â 

Â 

Â 

President of the Sports Writersâ€™ Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, ...

Entertaiment

Kojo Antwi not dead
Monday, 12 December 2016

Kojo Antwi not dead

Â 

Â 

Â 

The Management of Freedom Family Entertainment has debunked reports circ...

Politics

NPP won 2016 polls on bloated register - Mac Manu
Monday, 12 December 2016

NPP won 2016 polls on bloated register - Mac Manu

Â 

Â 

Â 

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 polls on bloated r...

Social News

Tema Jubilate Over Nanaâ€™s Victory
Monday, 12 December 2016

Tema Jubilate Over Nanaâ€™s Victory

Â 

Â 

Â 

THE WHOLE Tema Metropolis has exploded into wild jubilation, moments aft...

Copyright Â© 2012 Ghana Today - Information Gateway to Ghana. All Rights Reserved.